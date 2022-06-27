Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $77.71

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.94 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

