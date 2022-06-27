Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $59.89

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock valued at $82,709,291 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.