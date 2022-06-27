Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $111.29

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,804,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,513,000 after purchasing an additional 269,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

