Analyzing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25 Centennial Resource Development 0 6 3 0 2.33

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.66 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -10.47 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.74 $138.18 million $0.59 10.68

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Comstock Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

