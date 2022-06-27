Analyzing EverCommerce (EVCM) & Its Peers

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EverCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverCommerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $490.14 million -$81.97 million -11.51 EverCommerce Competitors $1.73 billion $248.74 million -43,524.10

EverCommerce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -14.99% -2.50% -1.00% EverCommerce Competitors -31.03% -62.70% -8.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EverCommerce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 2 11 0 2.85 EverCommerce Competitors 1588 10932 23667 518 2.63

EverCommerce presently has a consensus target price of 19.31, indicating a potential upside of 97.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.05%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

EverCommerce beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

