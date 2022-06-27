Analyzing Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulf Resources and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.75 -$930,000.00 $0.14 28.22 Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A

Gulf Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 2.48% 0.51% 0.47% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gulf Resources and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats Perimeter Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources (Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

