Analyzing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -5.50 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 16.67 $27.62 million $0.16 38.88

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.61, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -29.89% -28.76% Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Timberline Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

