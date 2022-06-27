Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.84 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.13. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

