Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

