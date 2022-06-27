Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,793 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

