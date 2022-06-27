Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

