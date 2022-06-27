APA (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

APA opened at $36.45 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

