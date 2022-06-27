Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $931.79 million, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

