Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

