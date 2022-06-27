Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.09 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.