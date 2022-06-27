Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

