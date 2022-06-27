Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,051 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $170.16 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

