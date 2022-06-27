Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

