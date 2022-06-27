Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 233 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $123.72 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

