Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOT. CIBC lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on Ascot Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$187.33 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

