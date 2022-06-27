Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 272.09% from the stock’s current price.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 price objective on Ascot Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$187.33 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

