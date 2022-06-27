Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.