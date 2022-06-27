B. Riley Comments on Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $28.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.