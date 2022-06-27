Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 20.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 5.54 on Friday. Backblaze has a one year low of 4.87 and a one year high of 36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 7.01 and its 200 day moving average is 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

