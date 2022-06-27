Ballast Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $103.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

