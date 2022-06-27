Ballast Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

