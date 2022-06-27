Ballast Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.02 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.