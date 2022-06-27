Ballast Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.22 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

