Ballast Inc. Invests $266,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $330.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

