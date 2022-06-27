Ballast Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

