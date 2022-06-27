Ballast Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.39.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

