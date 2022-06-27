Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSMX. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.