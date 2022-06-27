Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $320.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.

NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

