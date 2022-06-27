Barclays Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €30.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.53) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($58.95) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zalando from €37.00 ($38.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $13.29 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

