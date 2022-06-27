Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Barclays were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Barclays by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

