Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNED. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

