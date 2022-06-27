Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

BAS opened at €42.22 ($44.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Basf has a 12 month low of €44.95 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($73.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.57.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

