Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Purchases C$67,080.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at C$2,356,430.96.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.62.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.106815 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

