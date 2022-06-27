Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.