Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

NYSE:BDX opened at $250.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average of $258.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

