Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.17.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.35.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

