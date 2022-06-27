Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.