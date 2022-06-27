Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells $333,264.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $333,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,891,077.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRK-A opened at $417,401.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465,958.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $476,348.80.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

