Bernard K. Lee Buys 15,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

Bernard K. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$29.02 on Monday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.23.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

