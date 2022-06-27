BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.46.

BMRN stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 482.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

