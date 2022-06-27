BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.75 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 135,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 94,692 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

