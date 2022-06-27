BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $647.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

