Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Shares of BLMN opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

