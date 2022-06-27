BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

WGO stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 116,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

