BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $6.23 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.